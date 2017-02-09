CONGRATULATIONS: Kennedy CHS swimmers to state

We’ve been talking a lot about basketball this week but other winter sports are in playoff/championship mode too. This morning we’re sharing a report and photo from Brent Lindblom on the Kennedy Catholic High School swim team’s achievement – though the school’s in Burien, it has many students from West Seattle. After placing 2nd in districts, KCHS swimmers are headed to state:

Congratulations to Kennedy Catholic High School Swim Team who placed an overall Second Place in the West Central District III 4A Swim Championship out a of a field of 22 other teams last weekend at the Western Central District III 4A Boys Swim and Dive Championship at Curtis High School. From left to right: Coach Eric Kress, Riley Duvall, Ian Olufson, New Poshyananda, Luke Dorsett, Jack Fenster, Ty Lindblom (from West Seattle), and Ben Kinerk (from West Seattle).

The boys will compete in the 200-medley relay, 200 free relay and the 400-free relay, with Riley Duvall, as Alternate. Go Lancers !!!!!! WIAA 4A Swim and Dive Championships:

Qualified Athletes

Ian O. (200 Freestyle, 100 Freestyle), Jack F. (50 Freestyle), Ty L. (100 Backstroke)

Medley Relay – 200 Freestyle Relay – 400 Freestyle Relay

Relay Athletes: (Ty Lindblom, Ben Kinerk, Jack Fenster, Ian Olufson, Luke Dorsett, New Poshyananda, and Riley Duvall)

The championships are at King County Aquatics Center (650 SW Campus Dr, Federal Way). Prelims are on Friday, February 17th, 8:45 am warmup, 9:45 am meet start; finals are on Saturday, February 18th, 8:30 am warmups, 9:30 am meet start. Admission for one day is $10 adults/$8 students/$8 seniors. Weekend passes, $16 adults/$11 students and seniors. Kids under 5 are free.

Thanks for the report! Any other local athletes headed to state? editor@westseattleblog.com – thank you!