CONGRATULATIONS! Hudson White, 10, headed for BMX World Championships

(Photo courtesy Gil White)

Back in 2012, we brought you the story of Hudson White‘s BMX-racing achievements at the age of 5. Hudson is now 10 and not only still racing, but also continuing to succeed – dad Gil White just sent us the news that Hudson has qualified for international competition!

West Seattleite and Arbor Heights Elementary student Hudson White qualified to represent the United States in the 10 Challenge Boys class at the UCI World BMX Championships late this July.

Hudson competed last weekend at the UCI World’s Qualifier race in Phoenix. A long day of competitive laps against 35 other 10-year olds resulted in Hudson racing his way into the main event and an invitation to Team USA.

More than 3,300 riders from more than 40 countries are expected for the 2017 UCI World BMX Championships in Rock Hill, South Carolina.The last time this event was hosted in the United States was 2001.

Hudson and his family are excited to be a part of this event.