West Seattle, Washington

24 Friday

45℉

UPDATE: Child hit by driver in Highland Park

February 24, 2017 1:45 pm
|      9 COMMENTS
 |   Highland Park | West Seattle news | WS breaking news

1:45 PM: Just one block south of the problematic Highland Park Way/Holden intersection, an emergency response is on the way right now to HP Way/Portland [map]. The initial report is that a driver hit a child. We don’t know yet whether those involved were crossing HP Way or Portland, but we have a crew on the way to find out more.

2:04 PM: Police tell our crew that the child apparently “ran into the street” midblock between Portland and Holden, and the driver couldn’t stop in time to avoid hitting the boy, whose age is believed to be in the 10-12 vicinity. No serious injury – he is being taken to Children’s Hospital by private ambulance to be checked out.

Share This

9 Replies to "UPDATE: Child hit by driver in Highland Park"

  • Sassy February 24, 2017 (1:49 pm)
    Reply

    All I can hear are continual sirens. So hope that child is OK. 

  • Gia C February 24, 2017 (1:53 pm)
    Reply

    We actually live right off of Highland Park Way, a stone’s throw from the Portland intersection. My boyfriend is home & when taking the trash out he did see two children running around outside. When he saw the trucks & police later, he had a sinking feeling it was one of those kids. We are both very saddened to hear this news & our thoughts are with this child & their family today.

    The intersection is SO unsafe. It’s largely because people speed up & down the HP Way Hill. I urge parents in the neighborhood to have kids play in the backyard or at one of the parks in the area… and I urge the city to consider putting a crosswalk there – with flashing lights like the one off of Holden & 11th. I love Highland Park. I love my neighborhood, but I hate that this is a HUGE safety hazard for pedestrians just trying to cross the road.

    WSB, my boyfriend took a picture of the fire & EMT crews. I will go ahead & email it to you. I wouldn’t want to post it here in case it’s unsettling to anyone.

  • PangolinPie February 24, 2017 (2:04 pm)
    Reply

    This is so sad and frustrating. I have lived near this intersection and it seems that there is a never-ending flow of accidents happening there. Who in state or city government can we talk to, to finally have this situation addressed??

  • Melissa February 24, 2017 (2:06 pm)
    Reply

    Gia –  please contact Mike O’Brien as he is the head of the Transportation Commitee.  The neighborhood is trying to get funding for a feasibility study.  He can be reached at 684-8800 or mike.o’brien@seattle.gov

    You can copy and paste what you just wrote in this blog post.  It is a very powerful account.

    • WSB February 24, 2017 (2:09 pm)
      Reply

      I have updated the story with what we learned at the scene. Glad to report the boy is not seriously hurt. Also, a reminder that the Highland Park Action Committee continues to agitate and organize for getting something done in this area, particularly the roundabout proposal. The West Seattle Transportation Coalition, which met last night (we’re finishing that story shortly, barring more breaking news), also has added the HP roundabout to its top-priorities list. – TR

      • Gia C February 24, 2017 (2:44 pm)
        Reply

        Excellent news about the transportation committee. Thank you WSB!

        Melissa, I will be sure to contact Mike as well. Thank you for this information. As someone who lives almost directly in front of this intersection (and as a pedestrian that often has to be extra cautious & quick when crossing HP Way in this spot!) maybe it’ll add even the tiniest bit of weight to sway the scales for funding :)

  • uncle loco February 24, 2017 (2:26 pm)
    Reply

    I heard a chopper above my house and WSB has  reported on it before I can even log on. I’m glad that it sounds like the kid will be ok. It doesn’t sound like this accident is speed related but I have noticed that 9th ave has become more dangerous lately. I drive it every day. If people would just do the speed limit the road would be much safer, afternoons are the worst traveling south. It seems that folks fail to let off the gas once the reach the top of the hill. I wouldn’t mind seeing an occasional speed trap set up there since it is a residential area.

    • WSB February 24, 2017 (2:30 pm)
      Reply

      Also note that Councilmember Lisa Herbold – who lives nearby – has said she’s trying to get some traction for HP Way safety improvements, most recently mentioned in this post. If anyone wants to go lobby her in person, I apologize that this wasn’t in our daily preview or calendar, but she has “in-district office hours” until 5:30 pm today over in South Park – her full list of office hours planned for the year is at the end of her newest post. – TR

    • Gia C February 24, 2017 (3:06 pm)
      Reply

      I agree with 9th & HP Way being a lot more dangerous as of late! In the evenings I hear multiple cars whizzing past my house (one in particular is little, old & low to the ground. I’m wondering if it’s been modded. I’ve been trying to get the plate number for a while now, but I’m usually far from a street-facing window when they zip by).

      I know these cars can’t be going less than 40 mph down our street. There are so many kids & people with pets that are out walking about. I’ve almost been clipped quite a few times crossing the road to get to & from bus stops. Drivers on this road are far too careless! I’d love to see SPD set up speed traps in the area, too… at least until the Transportation Coalition gets things moving.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann