UPDATE: Child hit by driver in Highland Park

1:45 PM: Just one block south of the problematic Highland Park Way/Holden intersection, an emergency response is on the way right now to HP Way/Portland [map]. The initial report is that a driver hit a child. We don’t know yet whether those involved were crossing HP Way or Portland, but we have a crew on the way to find out more.

2:04 PM: Police tell our crew that the child apparently “ran into the street” midblock between Portland and Holden, and the driver couldn’t stop in time to avoid hitting the boy, whose age is believed to be in the 10-12 vicinity. No serious injury – he is being taken to Children’s Hospital by private ambulance to be checked out.