Celebration of life announced for greenspace activist Cass Turnbull



(WSB photo: Cass Turnbull at Myers Way Parcels meeting in West Seattle last June)

Though she was not a West Seattleite, Plant Amnesty/TreePAC founder Cass Turnbull‘s local/regional greenspace activism led many here to mourn her sudden death last month at age 65. (Here’s her Seattle Times obituary.) We promised to share the news when a memorial was announced. And the announcement arrived in the WSB inbox late today:

The Life and Times of Cass Turnbull Please join us as we honor her on Saturday, March 25th, 2017 1 pm – 2 pm (reception to follow) Shoreline Community College Theater

(Building #1600)

16101 Greenwood Ave N., Shoreline A map of the campus can be found here. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to PlantAmnesty or TreePAC.

Most recently, Ms. Turnbull had a high profile in the campaign to keep the city from selling the Myers Way Parcels in southeast West Seattle.