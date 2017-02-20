West Seattle, Washington

Celebration of life announced for greenspace activist Cass Turnbull

February 20, 2017 6:59 pm
(WSB photo: Cass Turnbull at Myers Way Parcels meeting in West Seattle last June)

Though she was not a West Seattleite, Plant Amnesty/TreePAC founder Cass Turnbull‘s local/regional greenspace activism led many here to mourn her sudden death last month at age 65. (Here’s her Seattle Times obituary.) We promised to share the news when a memorial was announced. And the announcement arrived in the WSB inbox late today:

The Life and Times of Cass Turnbull

Please join us as we honor her on Saturday, March 25th, 2017

1 pm – 2 pm (reception to follow)

Shoreline Community College Theater
(Building #1600)
16101 Greenwood Ave N., Shoreline

A map of the campus can be found here.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to PlantAmnesty or TreePAC.

Most recently, Ms. Turnbull had a high profile in the campaign to keep the city from selling the Myers Way Parcels in southeast West Seattle.

  • ACG February 20, 2017 (8:20 pm)
    So sad she’s gone. She was an amazing woman. 

