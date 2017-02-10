BIZNOTES: Wildwood Market, phase 1; Capoeira Brasil Seattle; more Valentine pics at My Three Little Birds

Three West Seattle business notes:

WILDWOOD MARKET, PHASE 1: Lonjina Verdugo is all smiles as phase 1 of Wildwood Market has soft-opened in Fauntleroy at 9214 45th SW. They’re starting with sandwiches, soup, and more, for take-out or dine-in:

Growler fills, too. The rest of the market will be Phase 2. Open today until 8 pm; see the menu here and here.

NEW MORGAN JUNCTION BUSINESS: At 6965 California SW, what long was West Seattle Kids Salon (before a brief stint as a campaign office for now-Congressmember Pramila Jayapal) is now a martial-arts studio. Greta from Capoeira Brasil Seattle says that in addition to classes, their space is also “available for hourly rental for other movement arts such as yoga and dance instruction.”

MY THREE LITTLE BIRDS ADDS ANOTHER PHOTO-SESSION DAY: Steps away at 6959 California SW, My Three Little Birds has just begun three days of Valentine photo sessions.

Today and Saturday are sold out, proprietor Jennifer Young tells us, so a third session was added 11 am-2 pm Sunday. Come to the store or e-mail photographer Rachel McGuire ASAP to book time on Sunday.

Her address is rachel@rachelmcguirephotography.com – you get three images for $40.