UPDATE: QED Coffee, Sound & Fog join nationwide ACLU fundraiser

3:04 PM: One of West Seattle’s newest coffee shops, QED Coffee (6032 California SW), just sent word they’re joining the nationwide Friday-Sunday coffee-shop fundraiser for the ACLU. The coffee-industry publication Sprudge organized the benefit, as explained here, where you’ll also find the list of 400+ cafés participating nationwide so far. Sprudge’s announcement explains, “Today (the ACLU is) defending innocent refugee and immigrant families impacted by the recent executive orders — tomorrow they could be defending you, because they are committed to defending all of us.” Matt from QED tells WSB, “A portion of sales, as well as any extra monies that people want to give, we will be donating” after the weekend. (If any other West Seattle/White Center coffee shops join, please let us know.)

4:19 PM: Sound and Fog Coffee/Wine Bar (4735 40th SW) just sent word they’re in, too, Friday-Sunday.