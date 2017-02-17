West Seattle, Washington

18 Saturday

44℉

BIZNOTE: Metropolitan Market remodel resuming; community conversation Thursday

February 17, 2017 8:28 pm
|      4 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle businesses | West Seattle news

Remodeling work is about to resume at Metropolitan Market (WSB sponsor) in Admiral. We reported on the work and some of the changes in September and in October. The work was paused for the holiday season, and now MM has sent an open letter to the community with word on what’s happening now and what’s coming up, including a chance to drop by next Thursday night (February 23rd) between 7 and 8:30 pm to talk with MM president/CEO Todd Korman and Admiral store director Paul Marth. You can see the letter here as a PDF, and embedded below:

The remodel also was a recent topic of discussion in the WSB Forums. Meantime, we’re adding the Thursday gathering to the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar.

Share This

4 Replies to "BIZNOTE: Metropolitan Market remodel resuming; community conversation Thursday"

  • MrsT February 17, 2017 (8:46 pm)
    Reply

    I’d love to know if they are planning on moving the gluten free bakery section back soon. Losing PCC for two years is going to make it hard on us gluten free people out here in the neighborhood…

  • Gene February 17, 2017 (9:33 pm)
    Reply

    MRST- if you read the letter- there will be a public meeting at Met Mkt on Thursday Feb 23 7-8:30- or email the store director Paul Marth at mailto:pmarth@metropolitan-market.com.

    Maybe you could attend or email?

  • Diane February 17, 2017 (9:34 pm)
    Reply

    meeting in “our Pavilion”; where is the Pavilion?  is that outside?  or where the upstairs coffee bar used to be?

  • zephyr February 17, 2017 (9:45 pm)
    Reply

    Thanks for posting this letter.  I too have been very disappointed in the wacky layout of the store.  It’s very hard to get from one place to another it seems.   I mainly come here as a special trip since I live further south.  The produce, prepared foods, bakery and specialty items were the main draw.  I really miss the pasta and salads to order.   About a year ago I noticed the increase in Asian cuisine pushing out the more traditional dishes they used to make.  Sorry to see that happen.  I appreciate that they are inviting us to a meeting.  Not sure I can make it, but will make a note.  Again I am glad they responded.   

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann