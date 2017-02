We’re at Bellevue College, where the West Seattle High School girls-basketball team has just pulled out a thriller of a district-playoffs win, 64-63 over Garfield HS. The Wildcats were behind for the entire first half, took the lead for the first time midway through the third quarter, but never pulled away, and the fourth quarter was a nailbiter, but when the buzzer sounded, WSHS took the win. Photos, video, and more details later.