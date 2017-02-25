BASKETBALL: West Seattle HS boys win regionals game vs. Timberline; first state game Thursday

End of 1st Q, WSHS boys lead Timberline 16-12. Video includes Anthony Giomi three-pointer toward quarter's end pic.twitter.com/tpHHTCzBEq — West Seattle Blog (@westseattleblog) February 25, 2017

(Video from first quarter, #1 Nate Pryor bringing the ball upcourt, #23 Anthony Giomi eventually scoring a 3-pointer)

FIRST REPORT, 3:30 PM: The last of this afternoon’s three regional-playoffs basketball games involving local teams has just ended in Bellevue, with the West Seattle High School boys defeating Timberline HS in the 3A Regionals, 60-38. The Wildcat boys were already set for state competition and now we know their first state game will be next Thursday night (March 2nd), 7:15 pm in Tacoma, opponent TBD (see the brackets here). Today’s photos and details after we get back to HQ.

ADDED 9:58 PM: Timberline opened the game with a 2-0 lead.

#1 Nate Pryor answered with the first WSHS basket, on his way to a 21-point afternoon.

Timberline scored again, but 4-2 was the last lead they had.

West Seattle’s second-leading scorer for the day with 12, #5 Abdullahi Mohamed, tied it up; a Pryor steal and basket regained the lead for the Wildcats, and #22 Yusuf Mohamed (3rd-leading scorer with 10) got the ball back quickly after that, with a rim-hang dunk to make it 8-4 WSHS.

The Blazers weren’t ready to give up. They battled to a 10-10 tie with about 3 minutes left in the quarter. They couldn’t go beyond that, though, and the 1st quarter ended with the Wildcats in front 16-12. They added to that in the first minute of the 2nd, and tried slowing things down for a bit, which kept the score relatively low, 26-20 WSHS over Timberline at halftime.

As the second half opened, Yusuf Mohamed added three points via a basket and foul shot, and it wasn’t long until the WSHS lead was on the way to double digits – 32-22 on #3 Tyler Lenzie‘s three-pointer with 5:15 to go in the third quarter. Pryor added five points, including a 3, widening the lead to 13 less than three minutes later. That was the gap at the third quarter’s end, too.

Fourth quarter opened at 40-27 and WSHS wasn’t getting complacent. Midway through, Yusuf Mohamed’s rim-hang dunk put the Wildcats ahead 50-35. They built to a 20-point lead, 57-37, with 1:46 to go, and it was out of reach for the Blazers. Final score, West Seattle 60, Timberline 38.

And just before we updated this story, the last game of the night in the 3A Regionals gave a bit more clarity to what’s next for Metro League Coach of the Year Keffrey Fazio and his Wildcat boys at state – Thursday night in Tacoma, they’ll play the winner of Wednesday’s state game between Wilson and Capital.