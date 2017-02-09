BASKETBALL: West Seattle HS boys beat Rainier Beach in OT

An overtime thriller tonight – the West Seattle High School boys-varsity basketball team beat Rainier Beach, 61-56, in their postseason game at Chief Sealth IHS. That brought the Wildcats a third-place finish in the Metro League tournament. Next stop for head coach Keffrey Fazio‘s team, the district tournament, and a 5:30 pm game Tuesday (February 14th), again in the gym at Sealth. Their opponent won’t be determined until this Saturday. Photos and details from tonight’s game shortly.