BASKETBALL: West Seattle HS boys beat Ballard in district playoffs

February 14, 2017 7:01 pm
0 COMMENTS
We’re at the Chief Sealth IHS gym, where the West Seattle High School boys just won their district-tournament game against Ballard HS, 62-44. The Wildcats led after each quarter; here’s how the first half ended, before they went into halftime ahead 25-18:

The WSHS boys’ next game in districts is Thursday at Bellevue College, 8:15 pm, vs. the winner of tonight’s game between Nathan Hale and Eastside Catholic. Photos and details from tonight’s game a bit later.

