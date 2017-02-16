BASKETBALL: West Seattle High School girls will play for district title after beating Bellevue

FINAL: West Seattle HS girls beat Bellevue, 47-37. (Video: 4th Q basket by Jasmine Gayles) pic.twitter.com/rr9j46bGYf — West Seattle Blog (@westseattleblog) February 17, 2017

(Video: 4th-quarter basket by WSHS’s Jasmine Gayles)

“Championship game, here we come!” yelled a West Seattle High School fan, as the Wildcat girls beat Bellevue HS 47-37 moments ago at Bellevue College. They play for the district championship at 8:15 pm Saturday, again at Bellevue College, vs. the winner of tonight’s game between Bishop Blanchet and Cleveland at Chief Sealth. Photos and details from today’s game, coming up.