BASKETBALL: West Seattle High School girls will play for district title after beating Bellevue

February 16, 2017 4:19 pm
(Video: 4th-quarter basket by WSHS’s Jasmine Gayles)

“Championship game, here we come!” yelled a West Seattle High School fan, as the Wildcat girls beat Bellevue HS 47-37 moments ago at Bellevue College. They play for the district championship at 8:15 pm Saturday, again at Bellevue College, vs. the winner of tonight’s game between Bishop Blanchet and Cleveland at Chief Sealth. Photos and details from today’s game, coming up.

