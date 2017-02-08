BASKETBALL: West Seattle High School girls beat Rainier Beach @ UW

Just in from the University of Washington arena – the West Seattle High School girls-varsity basketball team got the win over Rainier Beach – which ended the regular-season just one spot above the Wildcats’ third-in-the-league finish. Final score this afternoon, WSHS 51, RBHS 45. The Vikings had been up by one point at halftime, 24-23.

GIRLS’ NEXT GAME: WSHS plays at 5:45 pm Friday at Chief Sealth International High School, vs. the winner of tonight’s Garfield-Bishop Blanchet game (7 pm at UW). Meantime, the WSHS boys play at 5:30 pm, also at UW, vs. Nathan Hale.