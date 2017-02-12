BASKETBALL: Seattle Lutheran boys win 18th in a row, face Orcas Island next



(WSB photos by Patrick Sand)

Close call for the Seattle Lutheran High School boys on Saturday night, but the Saints pulled out a 42-38 postseason win against La Conner, and ran their winning streak to 18.

The SeaLu boys, coached by Brett Kapels, had double-digit leads at halftime and through the end of the third quarter, but La Conner worked up a comeback in the rough-and-tumble, low-scoring game, and even took the lead. But with less than a minute to go, Seattle Lutheran #20, senior guard Roberto Duenaz was fouled, and put SeaLu ahead by converting a one-and-one into two points. Then with less than 30 seconds to go, Saints’ #1, senior Grant Ball, was fouled and also picked up the one-and-one to get back ahead of La Conner for the win.

Ball led scoring with 14 points on the night:

Duenaz was next with 12.

And #34, senior forward Josh Meyer, was the third leading scorer, with 7.

The Saints’ next game is Thursday (February 16th) in Sedro-Woolley, vs. Orcas Island, 6 pm.