First of two high-school basketball updates tonight: Though the Chief Sealth International High School boys lost to Cleveland, 81-61, in tonight’s postseason game at Garfield HS, they have one more shot at a spot in the district tournament. Head coach Colin Slingsby‘s Seahawks will play Ballard at 5:45 pm tomorrow at Garfield; winner goes to districts, loser’s done for the year. Sealth won its last game against Ballard, 65-62 on January 31st.