BASKETBALL: Chief Sealth boys advance in postseason; girls’ season ends

Two more basketball updates:

Chief Sealth International High School‘s boys-varsity team will play its next post-season game 7:30 pm tomorrow (Thursday) vs. Cleveland HS, at Garfield HS, after defeating Roosevelt 73-58 at home tonight. The Seahawks are one of four teams vying for three spots in the district tournament.

Meantime, the Sealth girls-varsity team played tonight at Lakeside, where their season came to a close with a 58-47 loss to the Lions. Here’s their season recap on the Metro League website.