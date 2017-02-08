West Seattle, Washington

09 Thursday

BASKETBALL: Chief Sealth boys advance in postseason; girls’ season ends

February 8, 2017 9:50 pm
Two more basketball updates:

Chief Sealth International High School‘s boys-varsity team will play its next post-season game 7:30 pm tomorrow (Thursday) vs. Cleveland HS, at Garfield HS, after defeating Roosevelt 73-58 at home tonight. The Seahawks are one of four teams vying for three spots in the district tournament.

Meantime, the Sealth girls-varsity team played tonight at Lakeside, where their season came to a close with a 58-47 loss to the Lions. Here’s their season recap on the Metro League website.

