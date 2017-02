(Photo courtesy Tracy Holloway)

As youth-sports signup season continues, West Seattle Little League sends word that it has room for players ages 4 to 8 years old – registration is still open for T-Ball, Coach Pitch, and Rookie Division. “Getting as many kids started as we can, as early as possible, benefits the league for the many years that follow,” explains Tracy Holloway of WSLL. You can sign up through the WSLL website – look for the registration link at top right.