ALASKAN WAY VIADUCT: Inspection (and more) closure set for March 4, 5

Just announced by WSDOT – the next inspection closure of the Alaskan Way Viaduct. It’s scheduled to close both ways between the West Seattle Bridge and the north end of the Battery Street Tunnel between 6 am and 6 pm Saturday, March 4th, and Sunday, March 5th. Part of 99 will close for non-inspection reasons north of the BSTunnel – that Saturday, construction crews will be working on SB 99 between the tunnel and Valley Street in South Lake Union “so construction crews can complete the work needed to reopen Harrison Street.” And on that Sunday morning, the annual Hot Chocolate 15K will extend the closure north of the BSTunnel, while a Project Belltown walk in the BSTunnel will extend the NB lane closure until about 1 pm. Full details here.