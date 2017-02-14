About the police response on Alki

Thanks to everyone who texted about a big police response near 63rd/Alki. Most of the units had cleared, along with a Seattle Fire engine that had responded, before we got there, but we spotted one last police car in the area and tracked down an officer to ask. They say it started with a report that a man was going through employees’ belongings at Cactus. They were told he was harassing one employee in particular. Witnesses told us about a loud argument/confrontation of some sort out in the street. Then when police arrived, officers tell us, the man claimed he had ingested drugs, so he was eventually sent to Harborview to be checked out. No one was physically hurt, we’re told.