7 options for your West Seattle Sunday

Last Sunday in February, and here’s what’s happening:

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: Produce, beverages, cheese, meat, more, direct from the growers/makers. 10 am-2 pm in the street. (California SW between SW Oregon and SW Alaska)

10 AM UPDATE – POSTPONED BY WEATHER – FRUIT-TREE-PRUNING BASICS: 11 am-1 pm, you’re invited to the Community Orchard of West Seattle for a talk and mini-demo. From our calendar listing, “If you have your own hand pruners, please bring them. If not, we will have some to lend out. We suggest you bring water, gloves, and dress for weather. Hot beverages and light snacks will be provided.” Free. The orchard is on the north end of the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus. (6000 16th SW)

ALL-AGES OPEN MICROPHONE/BENEFIT: As previewed here, the monthly Mode Music Studios (WSB sponsor) all-ages open-microphone event next door at The Skylark is a benefit this month for Social Justice Fund NW. Sign up at 3 pm, get onstage at 4 pm. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

‘BECKY’S NEW CAR’: A change-of-life comedy by Steven Dietz, presented by West Seattle’s own Twelfth Night Productions, at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center, 3 pm matinee. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

OSCAR PARTY: 5th annual Academy Awards-viewing party at OutWest Bar, 4-9 pm. 21+. (5401 California SW)

CHORO TOCANDO: Live Brazilian music @ C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 3-5 pm. (5612 California SW)

GEORGE HARRISON BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION: Joe Ross of Green Pajamas performs a night of songs by George Harrison, who would have turned 74 this weekend. 8-11 pm at Parliament Tavern. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

