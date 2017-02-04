West Seattle, Washington

4 options for your West Seattle Monday

February 27, 2017 9:31 am
(Black turnstone in flight – photographed by Steve Director)

Happy Monday! From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, four highlights for the rest of today/tonight:

FREE TAX HELP: You’ll find it today at Delridge Library – just drop in between 2 pm and 7 pm. Details in our calendar listing. (5423 Delridge Way SW)

TRIANGLE IMPROVEMENT TASK FORCE: 4:30 pm at the Fauntleroy Church Fellowship Hall, it’s the third meeting of the citizens’ advisory group working on ideas to fix problems related to Washington State Ferries‘ Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth, aka Triangle, route. See the agenda here. All welcome. (9140 California SW)

SUSTAINABLE WEST SEATTLE’S ANNUAL MEETING: 7 pm at the Senior Center of West Seattle, you’re invited as Sustainable West Seattle sets its 2017 goals and elects new officers. All welcome. (4217 SW Oregon)

ALL-AGES QUIZ NIGHT: 7:30 pm at The Skylark – all ages are welcome for Monday Quiz Night. Prizes! (3803 Delridge Way SW)

LOOK AHEAD TO THE REST OF THE WEEK … on our complete-calendar page.

5 Replies to "4 options for your West Seattle Monday"

  • Trileigh February 27, 2017 (10:24 am)
    Ooh, that is a cool photo. Thanks for sharing!

  • Curate February 27, 2017 (10:26 am)
    Oh yeah, that photo is amazing. Would you be willing to share contact info for the photographer? I’d love to talk with him about buying a print!

    • WSB February 27, 2017 (10:30 am)
      Will check to see if he’d want to post contact info here, for starters.

  • Curate February 27, 2017 (10:31 am)
    Thanks WSB, was just going to email you with my contact request. So I appreciate the quick response! My email is: wprowell [at] live [dot] com if he would rather reach out to me vs posting something publicly. Thank you so much!!!

  • emcat8 February 27, 2017 (12:05 pm)
    WOW wow! What a pic!

