4 options for your West Seattle Monday



(Black turnstone in flight – photographed by Steve Director)

Happy Monday! From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, four highlights for the rest of today/tonight:

FREE TAX HELP: You’ll find it today at Delridge Library – just drop in between 2 pm and 7 pm. Details in our calendar listing. (5423 Delridge Way SW)

TRIANGLE IMPROVEMENT TASK FORCE: 4:30 pm at the Fauntleroy Church Fellowship Hall, it’s the third meeting of the citizens’ advisory group working on ideas to fix problems related to Washington State Ferries‘ Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth, aka Triangle, route. See the agenda here. All welcome. (9140 California SW)

SUSTAINABLE WEST SEATTLE’S ANNUAL MEETING: 7 pm at the Senior Center of West Seattle, you’re invited as Sustainable West Seattle sets its 2017 goals and elects new officers. All welcome. (4217 SW Oregon)

ALL-AGES QUIZ NIGHT: 7:30 pm at The Skylark – all ages are welcome for Monday Quiz Night. Prizes! (3803 Delridge Way SW)

LOOK AHEAD TO THE REST OF THE WEEK … on our complete-calendar page.