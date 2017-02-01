West Seattle, Washington

16 Thursday

UPDATE: $1.5 million improvement project planned for Don Armeni Boat Ramp

February 16, 2017 9:13 am
ORIGINAL REPORT, 9:13 AM: At 9:30 this morning, the City Council’s Parks, Seattle Center, Libraries, and Waterfront Committee agenda includes a Parks Department request for approval to seek state grants for three boating-related projects, including one at West Seattle’s Don Armeni Boat Ramp. From the slide deck for the meeting, here are the details:

The grant would cover two-thirds of the $1.5 million cost; the city funding comes from the voter-approved Park District levy. You can watch the discussion live during this morning’s committee meeting via Seattle Channel, online or on cable channel 21, and you can find more details of the meeting via its agenda, here.

10:56 AM: The council-committee meeting is over. Parks got approval to pursue the grants. The briefing included an explanation that of the three projects for which those grants are being sought, Don Armeni – the only one in West Seattle – is the highest priority, because waves have caused so much damage to the old floating docks. So even if the grants aren’t received, the committee was told, the Don Armeni project will happen anyway.

2 Replies to "UPDATE: $1.5 million improvement project planned for Don Armeni Boat Ramp"

  • they February 16, 2017 (11:38 am)
    This is great news, hopefully  we can get some parking enforcement as well. My family has been using this boat ramp for many years but have ran into trouble trying to find parking in the summer months after paying and launching our boat. We have found in the afternoon and evenings most the stalls are filled with cars without trailers. The surprising thing is in a city that’s always stating funding issues looks the other way at this revenue opportunity. But there is some consistency you can always count on cars without trailers parked in front of a sign that says Trailer Parking Only with no ticket on it.   

  • Kevin February 16, 2017 (1:02 pm)
    Yes parking enforcement would supplement the budget in the summer time,  they should look at putting speed bumps in the parking lot…..it would make it safer(sorry boat trailers)…I would hopefully stop some of the groups from parking as they would no longer be able to speed through the parking lot or do doughnuts, etc.

