YOU’RE INVITED: See a film about ‘re-visioning high school,’ and talk about how to make it happen

Just in case you haven’t already heard: West Seattle High School is inviting everyone in the community to a film screening they’re hosting next Tuesday night (January 31st). The film is “Most Likely to Succeed,” and you can watch the trailer above. Assistant WSHS principal Garth Reeves tells WSB it “profiles a particularly innovative school, High Tech High, in San Diego, and their parent/student community, in re-imagining what high school could and should be in preparing students for the 21st century.” According to the announcement on the WSHS website, the film will be followed by a chance to talk with “a panel of local and state education innovators.” Reeves adds, “These conversations and ideas have resonance and impact for all of us.” You’re invited to RSVP via this page, which has the schedule for the night – come early for coffee/dessert at 6:30, see the film at 7, talk at 8:30.