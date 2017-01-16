YOU’RE INVITED: Duwamish Tribe to celebrate Longhouse anniversary Saturday

Eight years after we took that photo – just after the Duwamish Tribe Longhouse in West Seattle was completed and dedicated in January 2009 – its next anniversary celebration is days away. You’re invited to the Longhouse next Saturday (January 21st), 10 am-5 pm, for an open house that will start with a screening of the new documentary “Promised Land,” featuring the Duwamish and Chinook Tribes’ fight for restoration of their treaty rights – here’s the trailer:

This is the first time the film will be shown at the Duwamish Longhouse. Here’s the longhouse’s backstory, as shared by the tribe:

It is the 8th Anniversary of the building of the first Duwamish Longhouse since the last one was burned down in West Seattle in 1894 to push the Duwamish off their land. In 1851, there were over 90 Duwamish Longhouses. Opened in 2009, the Longhouse is a traditional cedar post and beam structure designed in the Puget Salish Longhouse style. It houses a Native Art Gallery, Duwamish History Museum, Gift Shop, Duwamish Tribal Offices, and traditional Longhouse. As in ancient times, the Longhouse is the site where tribal business is conducted and cultural & educational events are held.

Now, the plan for Saturday’s event:

Open house featuring new Duwamish film, cultural program & reception. Celebrate the heritage of Greater Seattle’s First People, Chief Seattle’s Duwamish Tribe. Open house, 10-5, visit exhibit areas and art gallery. Festivities include: 10 am – Duwamish Film: “Promised Land” – This new documentary revisits Chief Seattle’s Duwamish Tribe’s continuing struggle for justice in its own land. The filmmakers & Duwamish tribal leaders will be present for a brief discussion after the film, to be followed by a reception. “Promised Land” is a social justice documentary that follows two tribes in the Pacific Northwest: the Duwamish and the Chinook, as they fight for the restoration of treaty rights they’ve long been denied. The film examines a larger problem in the way that the government and society still looks at tribal sovereignty. Produced and directed by Vasant and Sarah Samudre Salcedo, and sponsored by 4Culture and San Francisco Film Society. 12 pm – Reception 1-3 pm – Cultural Program with special guests & native storytelling. Duwamish Heritage Group will invite friends to join in song and dance. Free admission & parking.

The Duwamish Longhouse is at 4705 W. Marginal Way SW.