West Seattle, Washington

04 Wednesday

25℉

YOU CAN HELP: Support outdoor education for Highland Park Elementary 5th graders

January 3, 2017 11:06 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   How to help | West Seattle news | West Seattle schools

Outdoor education at IslandWood is a tradition for many local students – but some need help to get there. A Highland Park Elementary teacher asked us to share this request with you:

IslandWood is just around the corner for our fabulous fifth graders, but we are in real need of funding this year! I’ve created a GoFundMe to subsidize the cost for students, but we need help raising the money. Please consider donating and/or sending the link out to your networks. Every dollar matters!

Here’s the GoFundMe link you can use to help.

Share This

No Replies to "YOU CAN HELP: Support outdoor education for Highland Park Elementary 5th graders"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.

    WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann