YOU CAN HELP: Six restaurants added to Wednesday’s Mission Cantina-led benefit for crash survivor Britt Russell

This Wednesday’s benefit for Britt Russell – who was on her way to work at Mission Cantina when a driver hit her two months ago – has expanded. In addition to what Mission’s doing – as previewed here – six restaurants elsewhere in West Seattle are also donating a portion of their proceeds that night. Mission co-proprietor Peter Morse sent word, with this poster:



Circa is at 2605 California SW

Peel & Press (WSB sponsor) is at 6503 California SW

The Westy is at 7908 35th SW

The Bridge is at 6301 California SW

Copper Coin is at 2329 California SW

West 5 is at 4539 California SW

And Mission, where the silent auction is planned 6 to 10 pm Wednesday (and where 20 percent of proceeds will be donated), is at 2325 California SW. Britt, meantime, was in the hospital for a month and a half but still has a lot of recovering to do.