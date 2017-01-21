YOU CAN HELP! Play Netrunner tomorrow, raise $ to end domestic violence

Game-playing for a good cause – it’s happening noon-10 pm tomorrow at Meeples Games (WSB sponsor). Connor Alexander (who you might know from the West Seattle Cyberpunks) sent the announcement:

Just wanted to let you know that we’re hosting a benefit on Sunday at Meeples Games. It’s a marathon of the game Netrunner for a local Seattle charity, New Beginnings. Here’s the link to the event. You don’t have to play to contribute. Information on how to contribute without attending is in the invite. Also, you can attend and donate, but not play. People interested in learning how to play are encouraged to attend. This is a marathon, not a competitive tournament. All play is casual.

If you haven’t been to Meeples Games – which is a café and playing place as well as a store – it’s upstairs at 3737 California SW, NW corner of California/Charlestown.