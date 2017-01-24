YOU CAN HELP: Gatewood Elementary seeking auction volunteers

Even if you don’t have kid(s) in local schools – they need your help, now more than ever. We heard today from the Gatewood Elementary Auction Committee, with this community request, well in advance of the need:

The Auction Committee is seeking dedicated parents, grandparents, siblings, high-school students, and/or West Seattle neighbors to VOLUNTEER their time on Friday, March 17. The majority of openings happen during the actual auction, but we have spots throughout the day. The auction is the most important fundraiser at Gatewood – help ensure we can continue to have ARTS EDUCATION for our kids & more. Email mereruth@gmail.com if interested in volunteering.