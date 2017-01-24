West Seattle, Washington

25 Wednesday

38℉

YOU CAN HELP: Gatewood Elementary seeking auction volunteers

January 24, 2017 7:51 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   How to help | West Seattle news | West Seattle schools

Even if you don’t have kid(s) in local schools – they need your help, now more than ever. We heard today from the Gatewood Elementary Auction Committee, with this community request, well in advance of the need:

The Auction Committee is seeking dedicated parents, grandparents, siblings, high-school students, and/or West Seattle neighbors to VOLUNTEER their time on Friday, March 17. The majority of openings happen during the actual auction, but we have spots throughout the day. The auction is the most important fundraiser at Gatewood – help ensure we can continue to have ARTS EDUCATION for our kids & more. Email mereruth@gmail.com if interested in volunteering.

Share This

No Replies to "YOU CAN HELP: Gatewood Elementary seeking auction volunteers"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.

    WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann