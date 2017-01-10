YOU CAN HELP! Camp Fire HQ in West Seattle collecting hats, socks, gloves

Camp Fire Central Puget Sound, headquartered in West Seattle, is inviting you to help with a donation drive to keep people warm. From Nicole Collin:

One of our Camp Fire groups is hosting a Hat, Sock and Glove Collection Drive to benefit the Seattle “Street Youth Ministries,” a local non-profit that assists homeless youth and young adults in the University District. Our office is one of the drop-off locations for donations and we would love to get the word out. The drive ends February 17th.

More details are on the Camp Fire website, including the group’s wish list. The HQ here in West Seattle is in the office park at 2414 SW Andover in North Delridge (map), and you can drop off donations 10 am-4 pm weekdays (except next Monday, when they’ll be closed for MLK Day).