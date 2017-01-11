YOU CAN HELP: Benefit planned for crash survivor Britt Russell

Six weeks after a driver hit her in The Admiral District, Britt Russell is out of the hospital, with a lot of healing left to do. Mission Cantina, where she was going to work that evening, has announced a benefit for January 25th – two weeks from tonight – and looking for donations and partners for the fundraiser. From Mission’s co-owners:

Our employee and friend Britt Russell was struck by a car a month ago in the Admiral Junction. She was on her way into Mission to work her shift at 4:50 pm. As she walked across California Avenue, she was hit by a vehicle traveling about 30 miles per hour. She was severely injured and was at Harborview up until this week. She has a shattered pelvis, cracked neck vertebrate, broken leg, and traumatic brain injury.

Mission is holding a fundraiser on Wednesday, January 25th. We would greatly appreciate any donations to this cause. Mission will be donating 20% of all sales that evening. If your business would like to donate a portion of your sales at your establishment that night as well, please let me know. We will put your logo on a flyer that will go out on the West Seattle Blog and our website/ Instagram/ Facebook. If you would like to donate gift cards, hoodies, parties, tickets, etc. they will be auctioned off at Mission that night. All the proceeds will go directly to Britt. Georgetown Brewery has donated a keg to help with the fundraiser. All the proceeds from the sales of Manny’s Pale Ale that evening will go to Britt and her family.

Although she is improving greatly every day, she has a long recovery road ahead of her. She has been recently discharged and needs to begin paying rent at a new apartment that is wheelchair accessible. Not to mention the medical bills that have been piling up. Britt is from Australia and her mother has now moved to Seattle to take care of her. She is an amazing person, employee, and friend. Britt is an extremely hard worker. She was working three jobs at once and now has no form of income. She could really use the help.

Please feel free to contact Peter at any time with questions or donations. He can pick up donations anytime. On behalf of Britt’s employers, coworkers, friends, and family I would like to thank any and all donations. Hope to see you Wednesday, January 25th!

Peter Morse

Shawn Padilla

Tina Padilla