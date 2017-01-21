West Seattle, Washington

21 Saturday

48℉

WOMEN’S MARCH ON SEATTLE: West Seattleites head out

January 21, 2017 10:42 am
|      5 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle people

busstopgirls
(WSB photos by Tracy Record and Patrick Sand unless otherwise credited)

10:42 AM: After receiving a photo from the bus-chartering moms in Gatewood (shown atop our daily-preview list), we decided to head to The Junction to check out people catching buses to head to the march starting point in the Central District. And we found lots of them, of all ages!

buscrowdlong

buscrowdchloe

marchersiphotographed

The buses were jammed – even with Metro adding more, in the 9 am hour, they were leaving full, with some having to wait for the next one. This photo was texted from aboard a Route 21 bus caught along Avalon:

IMG_4398
(WSB reader photo)

As we headed back south to WSB headquarters on the Gatewood/Upper Fauntleroy line, we saw an obviously march-bound group waiting at Westside Unitarian Universalist Congregation, so we pulled over for this photo:

wsuu

They told us they were awaiting rideshare vehicles – and that the group was twice this size but the others had already left.

IF YOU’RE MARCHING: Please send a photo – we will have a separate report later with photos from the march. editor@westseattleblog.com or text to 206-293-6302 (our 24/7 round-the-clock number) – thank you!

IF YOU’RE NOT MARCHING: As added to our daily preview list, a local family is organizing a small solidarity march around The Junction – meet at Uptown Espresso (California/Edmunds/Erskine) at 12:30 pm.

ABOUT THE HATS: If you don’t know the background of the pink hats many are wearing … go here.

11:30 AM: As of a minutes ago, the march is officially on the move, having left Judkins Park (and all the overflow spots where people are waiting along the route to Seattle Center). If you are headed downtown for some other reason – keep in mind that traffic/access will be affected for hours. TV helicopters are over the crowd; this is the most reliable feed we’ve found so far.

Share This

5 Replies to "WOMEN'S MARCH ON SEATTLE: West Seattleites head out"

  • Neighbors January 21, 2017 (10:56 am)
    Reply

    At the Alaska junction waiting for the C. Each bus that comes by is packed to the gills! Many cannot get on. 

  • Neighbors January 21, 2017 (11:16 am)
    Reply

    Finally got on! Excitement is palpable.  Lots of signs and people cheering. Every stop after junction is crowded but none can get on. 

  • Alki Resident January 21, 2017 (11:32 am)
    Reply

    You call that spilled over? That’s piss poor planning. Looks like chaos to me. Good luck finding a bathroom too.

    • WSB January 21, 2017 (11:49 am)
      Reply

      As explained in something I saw, Judkins Park was the biggest park that could be found. And given that the march is currently going on 2 miles long, I would imagine the turnover is far beyond what was expected. I have a map of the current reported (by SPD) length in this tweet.

      https://twitter.com/westseattleblog/status/822893159768174592

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann