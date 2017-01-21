WOMEN’S MARCH ON SEATTLE: West Seattleites head out



(WSB photos by Tracy Record and Patrick Sand unless otherwise credited)

10:42 AM: After receiving a photo from the bus-chartering moms in Gatewood (shown atop our daily-preview list), we decided to head to The Junction to check out people catching buses to head to the march starting point in the Central District. And we found lots of them, of all ages!

The buses were jammed – even with Metro adding more, in the 9 am hour, they were leaving full, with some having to wait for the next one. This photo was texted from aboard a Route 21 bus caught along Avalon:



(WSB reader photo)

As we headed back south to WSB headquarters on the Gatewood/Upper Fauntleroy line, we saw an obviously march-bound group waiting at Westside Unitarian Universalist Congregation, so we pulled over for this photo:

They told us they were awaiting rideshare vehicles – and that the group was twice this size but the others had already left.

IF YOU’RE MARCHING: Please send a photo – we will have a separate report later with photos from the march. editor@westseattleblog.com or text to 206-293-6302 (our 24/7 round-the-clock number) – thank you!

IF YOU’RE NOT MARCHING: As added to our daily preview list, a local family is organizing a small solidarity march around The Junction – meet at Uptown Espresso (California/Edmunds/Erskine) at 12:30 pm.

ABOUT THE HATS: If you don’t know the background of the pink hats many are wearing … go here.

11:30 AM: As of a minutes ago, the march is officially on the move, having left Judkins Park (and all the overflow spots where people are waiting along the route to Seattle Center). If you are headed downtown for some other reason – keep in mind that traffic/access will be affected for hours. TV helicopters are over the crowd; this is the most reliable feed we’ve found so far.