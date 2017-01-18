WHOSE ART? Young West Seattleite has a question for you

That photo of A-board artwork was sent by Natalie W., 12 years old, with this question:



I have been seeing these paintings around West Seattle and I have been wondering what they are for. What’s the scoop? It would be awesome if you could put this on the West Seattle Blog with the question, why are these around West Seattle. Thank you!

We have to admit, we’ve wondered too. We’ve seen them along Fauntleroy now and then. If you know the backstory – please comment (or e-mail editor@westseattleblog.com) – thanks!