White Center annexation vote in 2018? City Council committee briefing tomorrow

The city of Seattle currently has two potential annexations on the table – one in the South Park/Duwamish River area, the other in White Center/North Highline. A briefing on both is set for tomorrow’s meeting of the Seattle City Council’s Education, Equity, and Governance Committee (2 pm Wednesday, City Hall downtown, also live on seattlechannel.org). The documents in the agenda indicate that if the city decides to send North Highline annexation to the area’s 8,600+ registered voters, that’s more likely next year than this year (which had been previously mentioned as an option). See more in our preview on partner site White Center Now.

P.S. The committee meeting also includes updates on two voter-approved, levy-funded initiatives, the Democracy Voucher program and the Seattle Preschool Program, which according to the briefing slide deck now has half a dozen sites in our area.