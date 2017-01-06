What’s up for your West Seattle Friday, including tonight’s NB 99 closure



(Sanderlings, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

First full weekend of 2017 is almost here. We start with a road-closure reminder:

NORTHBOUND 99 CLOSURE TONIGHT: From 8 pm tonight until 8 am Saturday, WSDOT crews will close northbound Highway 99 between the West Seattle Bridge and the stadium zone to repair damaged pavement. They’re scheduled to do it again 10:30 pm Saturday through 8 am Sunday.

Now, highlights from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

GIVE THE GIFT OF LIFE: If you can donate blood, consider participating in today’s donation drive – look for it at Admiral Safeway, 1 pm-7 pm, closed 3-4 pm for a break. (2622 California SW)

WORDS, WRITERS, WEST SEATTLE: The monthly Southwest Seattle Historical Society-presented author series at Barnes & Noble/Westwood Village is 5-7 pm tonight, this time featuring photographer/writer David Barnes and his book “Seattle Illuminated” – here’s his video invitation, courtesy of SWSHS:

(2600 SW Barton)

WEST SEATTLE YMCA EXPANSION CELEBRATION – FREE ‘FAMILY NIGHT’: 6:30 pm at the newly reopened/expanded West Seattle YMCA (WSB sponsor) in The Triangle, nonmembers and members alike are welcome for free fun including Family Zumba, Family Swim, and an obstacle course. (36th SW/SW Snoqualmie)

HIGH-SCHOOL BASKETBALL: All three local high schools play home games tonight – West Seattle High School girls vs. Garfield, 7 pm, and boys vs. Garfield, 8:30 pm (3000 California SW) … Chief Sealth International High School girls vs. Bishop Blanchet, 7 pm, and boys vs. Blanchet, 8:30 pm (2600 SW Thistle) … Seattle Lutheran High School girls (6 pm) and boys (7:30 pm) vs. Crosspoint (4100 SW Genesee).

TX TRUMBO: Performing at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm. (5612 California SW)

MORE LIVE MUSIC: See tonight’s other listings on our complete calendar!