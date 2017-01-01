West Seattle, Washington

What you need to know for West Seattle New Year’s Day 2017

January 1, 2017 8:59 am
(Thanks to Deborah in Highland Park for the photo)

Happy snowy New Year’s Day! Here’s information you might find helpful:

RESTAURANTS OPEN TODAY: Here’s our list.

POLAR BEAR SWIM: Gather at 9:50 am along Alki Beach across from Duke’s – everybody in the water at 10 am sharp. (Alki Avenue SW & 58th SW)

NEW YEAR’S LABYRINTH WALK: Noon-2 pm at Our Lady of Guadalupe. (35th SW/SW Myrtle)

OTHER EVENTS TODAY … including special church services … are listed in the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide.

FARMERS’ MARKET CLOSED: But it’s back to every-Sunday operation NEXT week, on January 8th.

SEATTLE PARKS FACILITIES: Here’s the closure list.

SEATTLE PUBLIC LIBRARY BRANCHES: Closed today.

TRANSIT: Regular Sunday schedules unless the bus is still on a snow route because of the early-morning snowfall. For Metro, check here.

1 Reply to "What you need to know for West Seattle New Year's Day 2017"

  • sc January 1, 2017 (9:47 am)
    Reply

    For the new year

    “I do not wish you joy without a sorrow,

    — Nor endless day without the healing dark,

    Nor brilliant sun without the restful shadow,

    — Nor tides that never turn against your bark.

    I wish you love, and strength, and faith, and wisdom,

    — Goods, gold enough to help some needy one.

    I wish you songs, but also blessed silence,

    — And God’s sweet peace when every day is done.”

    Dorothy Nell McDonald

