West Seattle, Washington

14 Saturday

37℉

What to do in an ‘active shooter’ situation? Find out at Tuesday’s West Seattle Crime Prevention Council

January 14, 2017 11:48 am
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Safety | West Seattle Crime Prevention Council | West Seattle news

Just in from Richard Miller, president of the West Seattle Crime Prevention Council – the plan for its meeting next Tuesday (7 pm, January 17th):

As always, Southwest Precinct police will be there with updates on local crime trends and the chance for you to ask about/bring up neighborhood concerns. And a special guest has just been confirmed: SPD Officer Edward Anderson, a Firearms and Tactics instructor who “will lead an interactive active-shooter-mitigation presentation.” This will be the shorter version of the presentation, about an hour including 15 minutes for questions, shorter than the full version, but worth your time to come hear from an expert. All are welcome at the meeting, which is in the community room at the precinct (2300 SW Webster), right off the parking lot.

Share This

No Replies to "What to do in an 'active shooter' situation? Find out at Tuesday's West Seattle Crime Prevention Council"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.

    WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann