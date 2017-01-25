West Seattle Wednesday: ‘State of Delridge’; Britt Russell benefit; more



(Photo by Jim Borrow)

Busy news day in progress but we don’t want to go without these reminders of what’s happening in the hours ahead:

SENIOR POTLUCK AT THE Y: The expansion/grand-reopening celebration continues at the West Seattle YMCA (WSB sponsor) with a food-and-fellowship potluck, noon-1:30 pm today.

BENEFIT FOR BRITT RUSSELL: As mentioned earlier this week, you can dine out at seven West Seattle restaurants tonight and have a portion of what you spend go to help Britt Russell, hit by a driver in November while on her way to work at Mission Cantina (2325 California SW). Mission organized the fundraiser – with a silent auction 6-10 pm as well as the dine-out component – and the six others that have joined are:

Circa is at 2605 California SW

Peel & Press (WSB sponsor) is at 6503 California SW

The Westy is at 7908 35th SW

The Bridge is at 6301 California SW

Copper Coin is at 2329 California SW

West 5 is at 4539 California SW

‘STATE OF DELRIDGE’: Several community councils are co-sponsoring City Councilmember Lisa Herbold‘s speech about eastern West Seattle issues during tonight’s 7 pm Highland Park Action Committee meeting at HP Improvement Club. (12th SW/SW Holden)

LADIES’ NIGHT AT WEST SEATTLE RUNNER: 7-9 pm (or come early for tonight’s 6:15 pm group run) – everything from bras to injury prevention is on the list of what’s happening at West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor) tonight. Free. (2743 California SW)

POEMS AND STORIES: Monthly event at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), with featured readers Janet Yoder and David Fewster, plus a community microphone – details here. (5612 California SW)

