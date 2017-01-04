West Seattle Wednesday: Hamm Building landmark hearing; livability discussion; Southwest District Council; more…

Thanks to Randy Stratton for the photo of “curly icicles” seen along the Genesee Hill Elementary parking-lot stairway on Tuesday – since it’s still in the 20s as we write, we’d bet they’re still there. Meanwhile, here are calendar highlights for our clear-and-cold West Seattle Wednesday:

MAKING SEATTLE LIVABLE FOR SENIORS: What would it take? Join the discussion at Southwest Library, noon; details in our calendar listing. (35th SW/SW Henderson)

NETWORKING MEETUP: West Seattle’s only coworking center, Office Junction (WSB sponsor), invites you to bring your lunch and network, noon-1:15 pm. (6040 California SW)

LANDMARK OR NOT? As previewed here again last week, the West Seattle Junction’s Hamm Building – home to businesses including Easy Street Records – is nominated for city-landmark designation. The Landmarks Preservation Board will consider the nomination – first of at least two required hearings – when it meets this afternoon in the Boards and Commissions Room at City Hall. The meeting starts at 3:30 pm but other items on the agenda are expected to take at least the first hour. There will be a public-comment period. (600 4th Ave.)

SEATTLE SCHOOL BOARD: 4:15 pm meeting at district HQ, with some items of local interest, as previewed here. (3rd Ave. S./S. Lander)

SOUTHWEST DISTRICT COUNCIL: It’s a brand-new year and a new world for local neighborhood-district councils, no longer officially tied to the city but charging forward just the same, including the Southwest District Council, which meets at the Senior Center/Sisson Building, 6:30-7:30 pm, with this agenda:

6:30 P.M. Welcome and Introductions

• Review and approval of previous meetings minutes and summary

• Brief Announcements

• Amendments and overview of the Meeting Agenda 6:45 P.M. Neighborhood Parks & Street Fund 2017 Timeline 6:50 P.M. Discussion on changes to SWDC By-laws

• By-law Review Committee work to date

• By-laws of other district councils

• Consideration for incorporating, and at-large membership 7:20 P.M. Southwest District Council Business

• CNC Update

• Announcements

• Other business

(4217 SW Oregon)

JIM PAGE, LIVE: See and hear the singer-songwriter at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm. (5612 California SW)

MORE FOR TONIGHT, TOMORROW, BEYOND … on our full calendar!