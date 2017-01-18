West Seattle Wednesday: Delridge District Council; Morgan Community Association; WordsWest; more



(Common Goldeneye, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

Quick look at four calendar highlights for the rest of your West Seattle Wednesday:

LABYRINTH WALK: This is the first of four days that Tibbetts United Methodist Church (WSB sponsor) is opening its labyrinth for contemplation during Inauguration Week – details are in our calendar listing. It’s open until 2 pm and then again 6-8 pm. (3940 41st SW)

MORGAN COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION: Special early start time for MoCA’s quarterly meeting, in the lower-level meeting room @ The Kenney – MoCA business at 6 pm, then at 7 pm, presentations of West Seattle-wide interest, including an overview of HALA. (7125 Fauntleroy Way SW)

DELRIDGE NEIGHBORHOODS DISTRICT COUNCIL: As with the Southwest District Council, eastern West Seattle’s neighborhood district council is continuing despite the cutoff of city support. You’re invited to be part of it at 7 pm tonight, NEW LOCATION for next three months – Highland Park Improvement Club. (12th SW/SW Holden)

WORDSWEST LITERARY SERIES: 7 pm at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), this month’s edition of WordsWest:

Langston Hughes famously asked America, “What happens to a dream deferred?” Tonight, on the Wednesday between Martin Luther King, Jr. Day and Inauguration Day, journalist/memoirist Claudia Rowe and writer/poet/performance artist Anastacia Tolbert join WordsWest to examine the causes and consequences of “Dreams Deferred.” You may know Claudia from her investigative journalism about education in The Seattle Times, including a recent piece on the Garfield High School principal. Her book The Spider and the Fly, which will be released at the end of this month, examines her complex relationship with a serial killer who killed 8 young women in upstate New York. You may know Anastacia, a super-shero of color, through her poetry, prose, performances of her one-woman show, or her documentary, “Got Breast?”

(5612 California SW)

