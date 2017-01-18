West Seattle, Washington

West Seattle Wednesday: Delridge District Council; Morgan Community Association; WordsWest; more

January 18, 2017 1:01 pm
(Common Goldeneye, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

Quick look at four calendar highlights for the rest of your West Seattle Wednesday:

LABYRINTH WALK: This is the first of four days that Tibbetts United Methodist Church (WSB sponsor) is opening its labyrinth for contemplation during Inauguration Week – details are in our calendar listing. It’s open until 2 pm and then again 6-8 pm. (3940 41st SW)

MORGAN COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION: Special early start time for MoCA’s quarterly meeting, in the lower-level meeting room @ The Kenney – MoCA business at 6 pm, then at 7 pm, presentations of West Seattle-wide interest, including an overview of HALA. (7125 Fauntleroy Way SW)

DELRIDGE NEIGHBORHOODS DISTRICT COUNCIL: As with the Southwest District Council, eastern West Seattle’s neighborhood district council is continuing despite the cutoff of city support. You’re invited to be part of it at 7 pm tonight, NEW LOCATION for next three months – Highland Park Improvement Club. (12th SW/SW Holden)

WORDSWEST LITERARY SERIES: 7 pm at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), this month’s edition of WordsWest:

Langston Hughes famously asked America, “What happens to a dream deferred?” Tonight, on the Wednesday between Martin Luther King, Jr. Day and Inauguration Day, journalist/memoirist Claudia Rowe and writer/poet/performance artist Anastacia Tolbert join WordsWest to examine the causes and consequences of “Dreams Deferred.”

You may know Claudia from her investigative journalism about education in The Seattle Times, including a recent piece on the Garfield High School principal. Her book The Spider and the Fly, which will be released at the end of this month, examines her complex relationship with a serial killer who killed 8 young women in upstate New York. You may know Anastacia, a super-shero of color, through her poetry, prose, performances of her one-woman show, or her documentary, “Got Breast?”

(5612 California SW)

LOTS MORE … on our complete calendar page.

2 Replies to "West Seattle Wednesday: Delridge District Council; Morgan Community Association; WordsWest; more"

  • SillyGoose January 18, 2017 (1:24 pm)
    When you open the article up about the MOCHA meeting the date is wrong on the header it says Wednesday January 20th.  Little confusing, it is Friday the 20th or actually Wednesday the 18th.  Thanks

    • WSB January 18, 2017 (1:27 pm)
      It is tonight, always the third Wednesday, January/April/July/October. Sorry, I should have pointed that out, I noticed their error. Will see if I can just pull up the agenda they sent and process it for direct linking here instead.

