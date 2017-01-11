West Seattle Wednesday: Dance, talk, vote, run, read, applaud…



(Surfbird, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

We’ve made it to midweek! Here are the highlights for today/tonight, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

FAMILY STORY TIME: Perfect for 1-to-5-year-olds and their grownups. 10:30 am at Southwest Library. (35th SW/SW Henderson)

PRESCHOOL STORY TIME: This one is best for 3-to-5-year-olds and their grownups. 10:30 am at West Seattle (Admiral) Library. (2306 42nd SW)

HEY, WEST SEATTLE BIZPEOPLE! Noon-1:15 pm, it’s your meetup day at West Seattle Office Junction (WSB sponsor), our area’s only coworking center. Bring your lunch and come network. (6040 California SW)

DINE OUT FOR LAFAYETTE: 6-10 pm, part of tonight’s proceeds at Pizzeria 22 go to help Lafayette Elementary School. (4213 SW College)

BELLYDANCING CLASSES: New series begins, with “toolbox” at 6 pm, workout at 7 pm, at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center. Details in our calendar listing. (4409 Delridge Way SW)

34TH DISTRICT DEMOCRATS’ REORGANIZATION MEETING: Every two years, West Seattle’s biggest political group elects new leadership, and that’s what happens at tonight’s meeting, 7 pm at The Hall at Fauntleroy. Here’s the agenda; the list of declared candidates is here. (9131 California SW)

COUCH-TO-DASH INFO NIGHT: 7 pm at West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor), come find out about an upcoming training program looking ahead to the St. Pat’s Dash. (2743 California SW)

‘THE ODD COUPLE, FEMALE EDITION’: Student-directed play opens tonight at West Seattle High School Theater, 7:30 pm. Ticket info and other details here. (3000 California SW)

BILLY JOE HUELS & THE RCs: 8 pm at Parliament Tavern. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

