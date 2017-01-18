West Seattle weather: Longfellow Creek running high



Longfellow Creek bubbling up near WS Health Club. Rain has all but stopped. pic.twitter.com/mTHxH70pSh — West Seattle Blog (@westseattleblog) January 18, 2017

During the brief break in the rain – just ending, with more falling now – we went out for a look at the high water of Longfellow Creek. At the SW Yancy street end, just before Longfellow Creek goes back underground (by West Seattle Health Club), it’s been bubbling up through the utility covers, as you can see in our video above. We checked out the creek after Josh shared these photos via Twitter:



@westseattleblog FYI the Longfellow creek trail between delridge and 24th at Kenyon is under 6″ of water today. #soggyfeet pic.twitter.com/B9vFVaoKE9 — Josh (@skwash) January 18, 2017

Thanks to those who also reported road puddling – mostly in recurring trouble spots, like Delridge at Myrtle (Amber posted a photo in a comment on the morning traffic watch). Forecast says the next round of rain could bring another inch. And after a dry start to January – we’re catching up – only half an inch behind the average as of midnight.