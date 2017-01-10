West Seattle Tuesday: From meetings to meditation, and more



(Barred owl, photographed in Fauntleroy Park by John Traweek)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

‘TRY IT TUESDAY’: Everyone is welcome at the West Seattle YMCA (WSB sponsor) today as its grand-opening celebration continues – come try the Y for free, all day and until 10 pm! Details here. (36th SW/SW Snoqualmie)

DREAM DINNERS FOR BEGINNERS: 5:30 and 7 pm tonight at Dream Dinners West Seattle (WSB sponsor), first-time guests can find out how DD works and then make three dinners at a special price. Our calendar listing explains how to sign up. (4701 41st SW)

WESTSIDE SCHOOL LOWER SCHOOL OPEN HOUSE: 6-7:30 pm, “meet our teachers, administrators, current parents, and students” at Westside School (WSB sponsor). (10404 34th SW)

HOPE LUTHERAN PRESCHOOL OPEN HOUSE: 6:30-8 pm, families are invited to visit and learn about the play-based preschool at Hope Lutheran School (WSB sponsor) – details here. (4456 42nd SW)

FAUNTLEROY COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION: 7 pm at the Fauntleroy Schoolhouse, with the agenda including “the Schoolhouse Centennial Celebration, the Fauntleroy Community Parking Subcommittee, an update from the West Seattle Police Precinct, and updates on the Endolyne Triangle, City Light substation, ferry system, and SW District Council.” (9131 California SW)

ADMIRAL NEIGHBORHOOD ASSOCIATION: 7 pm at The Sanctuary at Admiral, with an agenda including – as previewed here and here – a discussion of the proposed HALA rezoning and an introduction to the proprietors of in-the-works restaurant Arthur’s. (42nd SW/SW Lander)

FREE COMMUNITY MEDITATION GATHERING: 7 pm at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center – details in our calendar listing. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

HIGH-SCHOOL BASKETBALL HOME GAMES: The West Seattle High School boys host Bainbridge, varsity game at 7:30 pm (3000 California SW); the Chief Sealth International High School boys host Garfield, varsity game at 7:30 pm (2600 SW Thistle).

