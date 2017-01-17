West Seattle Tuesday: Crime Prevention Council, Junction Neighborhood Organization, more…



(Lynn Hall photographed the Great Blue Heron checking out a streetlight along Duwamish Head)

Before too much more of the day gets away from us … five things for the rest of today/tonight, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

‘TRY IT TUESDAY’ AT THE Y: As the West Seattle YMCA (WSB sponsor) expansion/reopening celebration continues, nonmembers are invited to stop in and try the Y on Tuesdays – open until 10 pm. (36th SW/SW Snoqualmie)

EARLY DAYS: The Early Days drop-in support groups have two days/locations in 2017. Today – and every Tuesday – 1-3 pm, you’ll find Early Days at Nurturing Expressions (WSB sponsor) in The Junction – details in our calendar listing. (4746 44th SW)

JUNCTION NEIGHBORHOOD ORGANIZATION: As previewed here last night, this is one of two JuNO meetings to get ready for the city’s upcoming workshop on proposed rezoning as part of the Housing Affordability and Livability Agenda. 6:30 pm @ the Senior Center/Sisson Building. (4217 SW Oregon)

WEST SEATTLE CRIME PREVENTION COUNCIL: As previewed here over the weekend, tonight’s special guest is an SPD expert on “active shooter” situations. The meeting also brings you an update on local crime trends and a chance to ask police about your crime/safety concerns. 7 pm at the Southwest Precinct. (2300 SW Webster)

SOUTH SOUND NIGHT OF STARS: Live music at Parliament Tavern, 8 pm – details here. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

EVEN MORE … on our complete calendar page.