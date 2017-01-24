West Seattle Tuesday: Block Watch Captains Network, WC shelter meeting, ‘Try’ at The Y, more…

Ever seen a squirrel resting? Trileigh Tucker has not one resting squirrel but two in the photo above – after they “remodeled” the box she says was intended for an owl.

As for the lineup of potential activities for people today/tonight:

‘TRY IT TUESDAY’: Until 10 pm, nonmembers are invited to visit the newly expanded West Seattle YMCA (WSB sponsor) in The Triangle and give it a try. (36th SW/SW Snoqualmie)

BABY STORY TIME X 2: 10:30 am at the Southwest Library (35th SW/SW Henderson) and at the West Seattle (Admiral) Library (2306 42nd SW).

‘GUIDE TO WASHINGTON WINES’ CLASS: Starts tonight, 6-9 pm at South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) – full details here, including how to check if there’s still room. (6000 16th SW)

WEST SEATTLE BLOCK WATCH CAPTAINS NETWORK: 6:30 pm at the Southwest Precinct, come network with your West Seattle neighbors to talk about safety and crime-prevention issues. Tentatively scheduled guest, Community Police Team Officer Todd Wiebke, the precinct’s point person on homelessness-related matters. (2300 SW Webster)

WHITE CENTER SHELTER MEETING: 6:30 pm at Seola Gardens, it’s the second community meeting about a new shelter planned at 8th/108th in White Center. Since the contentious first meeting in September, as we’ve been reporting on partner site White Center Now, the plan has changed dramatically; a 24/7 family shelter is planned now. (11215 5th SW)

MADS JACOBSEN: 8 pm at Parliament Tavern. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

BABY KETTEN KARAOKE: 9 pm at The Skylark. (3803 Delridge Way SW)