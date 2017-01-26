West Seattle Thursday: HALA-rezoning Community Design Workshop in The Junction; SLHS open house; more…



(Hooded Mergansers, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

WEST SEATTLE CHAMBER ANNUAL MEETING: 11:30 am at The Sanctuary at Admiral. If you haven’t already RSVP’d, call to see if there’s still room – here’s how. (42nd SW/SW Lander)

HALA REZONING – WEST SEATTLE JUNCTION COMMUNITY DESIGN WORKSHOP: 6-9 pm at the Senior Center/Sisson Building, this is a city-organized meeting for people living and working in the Junction area to come hear and talk about proposed zoning changes related to Mandatory Housing Affordability and share their thoughts. The format is explained on the official city preview page; here’s our coverage of last week’s JuNO Land Use Committee community meeting looking ahead to it. (4217 SW Oregon)

‘WELCOME HOME’ EXHIBIT RECEPTION: Doors open at 6 pm at the Log House Museum, with a program at 6:30 pm, in honor of this new exhibit. From curator Lissa Kramer:

High-school students will revisit their experiences as middle-school oral historians at this reception. Honorees will include students and others who helped define ‘home’ for our current exhibit, ‘Welcome Home.’ A unique and exciting part of the program will be a short oral-history demonstration featuring the Kroll family, founders of the Kroll map company and four-generation residents of the same West Seattle homestead! Light refreshments will be served.

(61st SW/SW Stevens)

SEATTLE LUTHERAN HS OPEN HOUSE: 7-8:30 pm, prospective families are invited to visit Seattle Lutheran High School. (4100 SW Genesee)

TAP STATION TRIVIA NIGHT: Once a month, and tonight’s the night! 7-9 pm, all ages, free entry, prizes! (

PATRICK GALACTIC: Songwriter/performer live at Whisky West, 8 pm, no cover, 21+. (6451 California SW)

