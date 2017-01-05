West Seattle Thursday: Design Review doubleheader and more…



(Photo by Long Bach Nguyen, looking south over West Seattle this past Tuesday)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

FAMILY STORY TIME: 10:30 am at Southwest Library, optimal for ages 1-5. Free as always. (35th SW/SW Henderson)

DESIGN REVIEW DOUBLEHEADER: Two projects go before the Southwest Design Review Board tonight at the Senior Center/Sisson Building – at 6:30 pm, the first look at the nine live-work units proposed at 4220 SW 100th in Arbor Heights (the design packet is here), and at 8 pm, the second look at an apartment building proposed for 3039 SW Avalon Way (the design packet is here). Both will include chances for public comment. (4217 SW Oregon)

EARLY DAYS SUPPORT GROUP: Evening sessions of this support group for parents of babies up to 1 year old are 6:30-8:30 pm at In Tandem Midwifery. Details in our calendar listing. (4522 44th SW)

NORTH HIGHLINE UNINCORPORATED AREA COUNCIL: If you live/work in White Center or other parts of the unincorporated area just south/east of West Seattle, this is your community council, and you’re invited to tonight’s 7 pm meeting at the North Highline Fire District’s HQ. Here’s what’s on the agenda. (1243 SW 112th)

READ THE KORAN IN 4 WEEKS: The next 4-week session of First Lutheran Church of West Seattle Pastor Ron Marshall‘s long-running class starts tonight, 7 pm; details are in our calendar listing, including how to check if there’s still room. (4105 California SW)

SEE OUR FULL CALENDAR for more of what’s up tonight, tomorrow, this weekend, and beyond!