West Seattle Thursday: Alki Community Council, JuNO talks HALA, ‘Ghostlight’ gathering @ ArtsWest, more…



(Juvenile Cooper’s Hawk, photographed at Lincoln Park by Mark Ahlness, shared via WSB’s Flickr group)

Lots going on this Thursday, from community-involvement opportunities to entertainment, and more. Here are highlights from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

INAUGURATION MEDITATION: The labyrinth at Tibbetts United Methodist Church (WSB sponsor) is open again today for contemplative walking – 9 am to 2 pm and 6 pm to 8 pm. Details in our calendar listing. (3940 41st SW)

COLLEGE FINANCIAL HELP: Need help applying for college financial aid? College Goal Washington has another drop-in help session 2-7 pm today at South Seattle College (WSB sponsor), in the library – details in our calendar listing. Open to all, whether SSC is your target school or not. (6000 16th SW)

LAFAYETTE ELEMENTARY KINDERGARTEN TOURS: Future kindergartener in your family? Lafayette is offering tours 3-5 pm today. (California SW/SW Lander)

HALA REZONING MEETING PREP @ JuNO LAND USE COMMITTEE: Tonight brings the second of two Junction Neighborhood Organization meetings this week to get ready for the city’s upcoming West Seattle Junction Urban Village Community Design Workshop meeting about the HALA Mandatory Housing Affordability rezoning proposals. 6:30 pm at the Senior Center/Sisson Building. (4217 SW Oregon)

THE GHOSTLIGHT PROJECT: All are invited to this brief gathering outside ArtsWest Playhouse, 6:45-7 pm tonight, as previewed here – “to reaffirm a commitment to values of inclusion, participation, and compassion for everyone.” (4711 California SW)

ALKI COMMUNITY COUNCIL: 7 pm at Alki UCC, with this announced agenda:

1. Review of 2016 HALA and Urban Village activities 2. Pedestrian Retail Areas 3. Seattle Pedestrian Master Plan 4. City Neighborhood Council (CNC) possible Parks & Street Funding Opportunities 2017

(6115 SW Hinds)

ACOUSTIC OPEN MICROPHONE: 7 pm at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor) – monthly event. (5612 California SW)

OPENING NIGHT: First performance of “Mothers and Sons” at ArtsWest, directed by Makaela Pollock, 7:30 pm. Ticket and other info in our calendar listing. (4711 California SW)

LOTS MORE, INCLUDING NIGHTLIFE! See our complete calendar.