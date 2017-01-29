West Seattle Sunday: Schools, libraries, more…



(Photo by David Hutchinson)

A bald eagle’s afternoon grooming at Alki Point caught the attention, and lenses, of at least two West Seattle photographers. Above and below are two views shared with us to share with you, accompanying today’s calendar highlights:

OUR LADY OF GUADALUPE OPEN HOUSE: 9 am-1 pm, staff and parents will be at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic School to answer questions. (34th SW/SW Myrtle)

HOLY FAMILY OPEN HOUSE: 10 am-1 pm, meet staff and tour Holy Family Bilingual Catholic School. (20th SW/SW Roxbury)

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm, fresh food and beverages are available for purchase from growers/makers – see what’s fresh this week. (California SW between Oregon and Alaska)

HOLY ROSARY OPEN HOUSE: 11:30 am-1:30 pm, visit Holy Rosary School, “a K-8 STEM + focused school. The + stands for our continued commitment to Fine Arts, Language Arts, Music, & Religion.” (42nd SW/SW Genesee)

TIBBETTS VALENTINE PARTY/LUNCH: 11:30 am, all are invited to a “free and fun gathering to make Valentine cards and enjoy a warm meal” – toasted cheese sandwiches and tomato soup. In the Tibbetts United Methodist Church (WSB sponsor) Fellowship Hall. (3940 41st SW)



(Photo by Gary Jones)

HIGH POINT LIBRARY CELEBRATION: 1-3 pm, celebrate the recently completed renovations/upgrades at High Point Library. City Librarian Marcellus Turner will speak at 1:30 pm. (35th SW/SW Raymond)

OPERA PREVIEW LECTURE: 2 pm at West Seattle (Admiral) Library, a preview lecture for “Seattle Opera’s upcoming production of Janáček’s ‘Katya Kabanova‘.” Free. (2306 42nd SW)

NEW YEAR CELEBRATION: 7 pm-11:45 pm at Yen Wor Village, with live music, karaoke, prizes. Details in our calendar listing. (California SW/SW College)

LUCKY BROWN BAND: Soul, jazz, funk, 8-11 pm at Parliament Tavern. No cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)