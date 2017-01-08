West Seattle Sunday: Free concert, free Zumba, return of the Farmers’ Market, more…



(Mount Baker, as seen from Alki on Saturday, photographed by James Borrow)

Good morning! Highlights from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

RETURN OF THE FARMERS’ MARKET: After holiday closures, the West Seattle Farmers’ Market is open today for the first time since December 18th. 10 am-2 pm in the street, in The Junction. New vendor this week – Glendale Shepherd, with sheep’s-milk cheese.

PLAY FRISBEE: 10 am at Walt Hundley Playfield, all welcome to drop by as West Seattle Ultimate Family Frisbee gets back to the regular day/time. (34th SW/SW Myrtle)

‘LEARN THE ART AND PRACTICE OF HEALING MOTHER NATURE HERSELF’ … with local naturalist Stewart Wechsler, as explained on his website, 11 am-1:30 pm at Lincoln Park. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Open 11 am-4 pm on the northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

FREE CLASSICAL CONCERT: Oboe and piano are in the spotlight at the Ladies Musical Club concert at West Seattle (Admiral) Library, 3 pm – details in our calendar listing. No admission charge. (2306 42nd SW)

FREE ZUMBA: The grand-opening celebration continues at expanded West Seattle YMCA (WSB sponsor) with a free Zumba party 3:30-5 pm today, open to nonmembers as well as members. (36th SW/SW Snoqualmie)

MORE OF WHAT’S UP TODAY/TONIGHT/BEYOND … on our complete-calendar page.