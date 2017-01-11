West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE SUMMER FEST 2017: Want to be a vendor?

The new year is still new … but it’s already time to look ahead to West Seattle Summer Fest 2017. This year’s dates are Friday-Sunday, July 14-16. Past vendors have already been invited to an earlybird registration period, and now it’s time for general vendor registration – deadline March 1st.

Here are the forms:

Vendor application

Food-vendor application

After checking out the forms, if you have questions, e-mail vendors@monumentalundertaking.com or call206-472-9928. And find lots more details on the West Seattle Junction Association website!

